A 56-year-old wound up in court after a spat with bouncers and police officers.

Samantha Pottle, of Le Strange Avenue in Lynn, was refused entry to the Maid’s Head pub in the town centre on March 30.

She proceeded to push a member of the door staff on the chest, with police attending the Tuesday Market Place in an attempt to intervene.

The Maid's Head in Lynn, where Samantha Pottle was refused entry

Pottle ended up on the ground, and proceeded to shout at the officers - referring to them as “ignorant c**ts”.

She was subsequently and taken into custody, and appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday - where she pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Appearing unrepresented, she said: “I really have nothing to add. Just totally out of order.”

Magistrates fined her £76 and ordered her to pay £85 in court costs and a £35 victim surcharge.