A woman who kicked officers when they attempted to arrest her while half-dressed said she felt like a “frightened animal”.

Jasmine Nicholls, 24 of Sydney Terrace in South Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault on a constable.

The attacks took place on July 30 when police attended her home for a separate matter.

Police tried to arrest Jasmine Nicholls while she was half-dressed. Picture: iStock

Nicholls became aggressive and began to resist officers as they tried to get her out of the property while she was only partially dressed.

One suffered a kick to the bicep, another was kneed in the torso and spat at, and the final one, who was also spat at, was injured as the defendant kicked out.

In mitigation, solicitor Tiffany Meredith told the court that Nicholls, who has 73 previous convictions, felt like a “frightened and cornered animal” at the time.

“She was approached by a number of male officers while in a state of undress,” she said.

The incident put her in breach of a conditional discharge. However, magistrates decided not to take any action on this.

Instead, she was handed a 12-month community order and must complete 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Nicholls is also set to pay £75 to each officer for the assaults.

