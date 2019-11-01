A supermarket security guard who’d seen a Lynn woman put alcohol into her backpack gave chase when she did a runner.

Kazara Christine Baxter had been offered just to give the drink back after she had been spotted on CCTV.

But she told the security guard at Morrisons in Lynn: “Don’t touch me, I’ll get you done.”

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (14997666)

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that the 27-year-old homeless woman made a dash towards the exit but was caught.

A search of her bag produced two bottles – one of pink gin worth £19 and another of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire worth £18.

Baxter, who gave an address in Turbus Road to the court, pleaded guilty to theft on September 30.

In mitigation, solicitor Alison Muir said: “She regrets her conduct to the security guard as, to his credit, he had suggested if she put [the bottles] back she could go.”

Miss Muir told the court of Baxter’s difficult early life, adding: “The reason why she was stealing is that she was homeless at the time. Every time she has difficulty with accommodation she turns to alcohol to find her way through.”

The bench, which also heard of a previous theft offence a month earlier, was told that there was a possibility Baxter could be working again soon and sentenced her to a conditional discharge for 18 months.

She was also told to pay a £21 victim surcharge.