Woman found dead in King's Lynn river thought to be missing from Lincolnshire home

A woman whose body was found in a West Norfolk river yesterday may have been missing for nearly three weeks, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the River Great Ouse at West Lynn at around 10.40am on Tuesday after concerns were raised for a person's safety.

Norfolk Police later confirmed that a woman's body had been recovered.

The Quay in King's Lynn was cornered off by Police on Tuesday due to an ongoing incident.. (32739536)

Although formal identification has yet to take place, Lincolnshire Police has this afternoon said it believes the body to be that of Shirley Cranston, 59, who was reported missing from her home in the Burgh le Marsh area, near Skegness, last month.

The force had appealed for help to trace Shirley, whose last known movements were when she left her vehicle in a Skegness car park during the early hours of March 12.

Part of Lynn's South Quay and nearby College Lane were cordoned off during the recovery operation.

