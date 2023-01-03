Reporter Lucy Carter takes a look back at some of the biggest news stories in West Norfolk from October to December 2022.

Strike action began in October as BT workers gathered in Lynn to campaign for a better pay increase.

Around 20 workers picketed about the ‘unfair’ pay rise which meant new starters received an 8% rise while others received a 3.5% rise.

Postal workers also joined the strike action as many told stories about struggling to put their heating on.

Staff at Lynn’s Royal Mail sorting office decided to strike after feeling frustrated about being given a 2% pay rise.

They also worried about changes to their terms and conditions in their contracts.

One postal worker said: “We worked through the pandemic and earned the money for them, and there’s nothing for us. Two per cent is an insult. It’s a slap in the face really.”

October also saw Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen, who are the Three Dads Walking, embark on their charity walk, raising suicide awareness along the way.

One of the trio, Tim, from Shouldham, lost his Daughter, Emily Owen, in 2020 and channelled his grief into raising money for PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide.

All the dads lost their daughters to suicide and have done two walks for charity to raise money and spread awareness.

Their initial target was to raise £3,000 each, which they surpassed massively, raising more than £1million.

In October, they received a Pride of Britain Award for their campaigning and for walking 550 miles in 31 days.

They also obtained more than 100,000 signatures on their petition, which aimed to get parliament to discuss schools teaching older pupils about suicide.

During the walk, the three dads met hundreds of people who have been affected by suicide.

The Lynn News also introduced food reviews, with reporters heading out to independent restaurants to taste a variety of different cuisines on offer.

From Thai, Chinese and more, we’re putting restaurants to the test by ranking them for food, drink, staff, decor and price.

King's Lynn Town v Stevenage in the Second Round Proper of the FA Cup at The Walks. Pictures: Tim Smith

FA Cup fever gripped Lynn in November as the Linnets hosted Stevenage in the Second Round Proper of the FA Cup in a match broadcast live by the BBC TV cameras.

Lynn lost the tie against their League Two visitors 3-0 in front of a huge crowd of more than 4,200.

Also in November, midwives joined in with strike action, with protestors taking to Lynn’s High Street to echo their concerns.

They said that women were being put into dangerous situations due to the lack of midwives.

Protestors gathered outside Boots, holding placards mentioning issues that midwives and mothers were experiencing.

The courts in Lynn saw the trial of 50-year-old Birute Klicneliene, who was found guilty of the murder of Dace Kalkerte, also 50.

After deliberating for eight hours and 21 minutes, the jury of nine men and three women delivered a unanimous guilty verdict at Lynn Crown Court.

The trial, which lasted for almost two weeks, heard that Klicneliene and Ms Kalkerte, who had only met for the first time that day, travelled back to the victim’s flat on Friday, April 15 after spending the evening drinking alcohol with their partners at a nearby allotment.

The men remained at the allotment, while the women returned to Highgate.

Giving evidence, Klicneliene, who is originally from Lithuania, had claimed she had been sleeping at the victim’s flat when she woke up to a noise and found Ms Kalkerte, who hailed from Latvia, was bleeding by the door.

She had denied murder and told the court that she “couldn’t have” killed Ms Kalkerte.

November celebrated staff at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with a glittering awards ceremony held at Knight’s Hill.

Inspirational colleagues and teams from every corner of the hospital were awarded in an event which celebrated excellent patient care, leadership and the QEH values of kindness, wellness and fairness.

The event was hosted by acting chief executive Alice Webster and Lynn News editor Jeremy Ransome, with nominees in 13 of the 15 categories put forward by patients and colleagues.

In December, the Santa Dash team returned for their second year to spread festive joy across West Norfolk with their dazzling sleigh travelling across the borough.

Organiser Nicky Moore made the sleigh even better this year with a dazzling display of more than 5,300 lights.

The sleigh has entirely been funded by scrap metallist Nicky, who was also raising money for three charities.

Norfolk County Council also confirmed in December that funding to build a multi-use community hub in the former Argos building in Lynn’s town centre was secured.

Artist's impression of the proposals for the Multi Use Community Hub in King's Lynn - an external perspective, courtesy of Hudson Architects

It followed the approval of a business case last month by the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities which secured the £7.4million in funding.

The county council wanted to reassure members of the public that the current Carnegie library building in Lynn will not stand empty when it moves and will still be a library until 2025 when the new hub opens.

Many people, including local councillors, have expressed their concern for the move, and worry for the future of the historic building.

It was also revealed that the former Debenhams department store in Lynn town centre may be turned into housing.

The iconic building at 10-16 High Street has stood empty since May 2020 when Debenhams made the shock announcement that it would not re-open after its enforced closure in the early days of the Covid lockdown.

Plans were submitted to West Norfolk Council asking permission for change of use – from retail to residential.

The proposals ask for the first and second floors of the imposing building to be converted into five dwellings with the ground floor providing access points and refuse and cycle storage.