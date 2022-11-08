A woman who was accused of stabbing another to death at a Lynn flat has been convicted of her murder.

The jury trying the case of Birute Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street, who was charged with the murder of Dace Kalkerte at a Highgate flat in April, has this afternoon found the defendant guilty of the offence.

After deliberating for eight hours and 21 minutes, the jury of nine men and three women delivered a unanimous guilty verdict at Lynn Crown Court a short time ago.

Birute Klicneliene has been found guilty of the murder of Dace Kalkerte. Picture: Norfolk Police

The trial, which lasted for almost two weeks, heard that Klicneliene and Ms Kalkerte, who had only met for the first time that day, travelled back to the victim's flat on Friday, April 15 after spending the evening drinking alcohol with their partners at an allotment.

Ms Kalkerte was found with serious stab injuries at around 12.30am on Saturday, April 16. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Lynn, where she later died.

During the trial, prosecutor Andrew Jackson had said something had happened between the two women which led to a "terrible explosion of violence".

Police sealed off the area around Highgate in King's Lynn in April

The court was told that neighbours heard screaming during the evening, and Klicneliene asked one of the other occupants of the Highgate block of flats for help.

Ms Kalkerte had a total of 25 stab wounds and died of her injuries.

Following today’s conviction, senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Chris Burgess from the Joint Major Investigation Team at Norfolk Police, said: “What happened in that flat on that evening that caused Klicnelience to do what she did is beyond our comprehension.

"This was a sustained and brutal attack, and it is difficult for us to understand why she behaved with such deliberate and directed violence.

"Only Klicneliene knows why she acted like this.

“Dace’s partner and children are forced to deal with the aftermath of her tragic death, and I am grateful for their support and bravery throughout this investigation.

"Thankfully, incidents like this are rare in Norfolk.

"I hope today's guilty verdict offers Dace’s family some resolution and closure and that Klicneliene will, perhaps one day, take responsibility for her actions.”

Klicneliene is expected to be sentenced in January 2023.