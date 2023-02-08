A Lynn woman who attempted to hire a hitman on the dark web to kill a former colleague after their fling came to an end has been found guilty of soliciting to murder.

Jurors have today unanimously convicted Helen Hewlett, 44, of Hawthorns, of the offence in relation to Paul Belton, which she had denied.

They also found her not guilty of stalking causing alarm or distress, but guilty of the lesser charge of stalking.

Helen Hewlett. Picture: Twitter

The trial at Norwich Crown Court, which lasted around two weeks, heard that Hewlett had paid more than £17,000 in cryptocurrency to hire a hitman on the dark web to kill Mr Belton.

The court was told that the colleagues had worked together at Hain Daniels food factory in Fakenham, before Mr Belton moved to Kinnerton Confectionery. Hewlett later also did the same.

The pair – who were both married with children – had become flirty with each other after sharing details of their lives, but after an intimate encounter in the factory car park at Hain Daniels, Mr Belton “withdrew” from Hewlett.

Norwich Crown Court

Mr Belton was made redundant at Hain Daniels and got a new job at Kinnerton, with Hewlett later starting to work there too.

But when he did not accept her advances, Hewlett resigned from her job in August 2021 and said Mr Belton’s behaviour was the reason, but a grievance procedure rejected her allegations.

Prosecutor Marti Blair KC told the jury that Hewlett then sent a large number of emails to him over a period of around a year, some apologising, while others blamed him for her leaving work and accused him of treating her poorly.

The prosecution described some messages - which said if he continued to ignore her, she would visit him at work - as “something of a veiled threat”.

In August 2022, Norfolk Police were alerted to a post on the Online Killers Market site - an advert asking for “someone to kill in Norfolk” and that it was "vital that it looks like an accident" - and arrested Hewlett.

In her police interview, she said she did not want Mr Belton to be killed and did not think “it was genuine”.

Defence barrister Matthew McNiff KC had argued Hewlett was "vulnerable" and "exploited" by those around her.

But today, a jury of 11, who had been deliberating since Monday afternoon, found Hewlett guilty of soliciting to murder and stalking Mr Belton.

Judge Katharine Moore said: "The defendant must ready herself to receive a custodial sentence."

Hewlett was remanded in custody. She is set to be sentenced on April 5.