A court heard how a 26-year-old who was found lying on the ground near a train station with two types of drug in her possession.

Pixie Brierley-Nobbs, of Anmer Terrace in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday where she admitted to having ketamine and cannabis in her possession.

Prosecutor Holly Postle said that on August 28 last year, police on patrol in the Lynn area were approached by a member of the public who was concerned for the wellbeing of a woman lying on the ground outside the town’s train station.

The defendant had cannabis in her handbag Picture: iStock

Officers spoke to the woman, who was Brierley-Nobbs, to check if she was okay. They saw the two substances inside her handbag and arrested her.

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson explained that Brierley-Nobbs was disappointed to be back in court, after previously committing 18 offences.

“She described this as a real backwards step. She has been doing so well,” said Ms Johnson.

“She has been homeless since she was 17 and she finally feels like things are falling into place.”

The solicitor said Brierley-Nobbs had recently moved into her own home and had stopped taking drugs.

For the offence, Brierley-Nobbs was handed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26 and court costs £50.