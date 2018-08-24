Woman from King's Lynn donates another defibrillator

A defibrillator funded by Jean English and family being handed over to a staff member at The Nat West Branch in King's Lynn. (3663298)

A 60-year-old woman from North Lynn who cashed in her birthday money to buy a community defibrillator has donated another to NatWest in Lynn.

Jean English was gifted a broken defibrillator from Morrisons which her and her husband sent off to be fixed. Now it is back in working condition, the defibrillator has been installed outside NatWest, in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

She said: “I am delighted to have been able to buy my defibrillator outside the Carousel Café in St Nicholas Retail Park with money donated at my birthday party.

“And to now also have one outside NatWest in Tuesday Market Place, it is wonderful.”

