A woman was in court after kicking a bottle of vodka at someone while drunk at a town's bus station.

Lidija Meskiene, 47, of Gaywood Hall Drive, Lynn, appeared in Lynn's Magistrates' Court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to the offence.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Conner told the court that police were called to Lynn's bus station after disruptive behaviour.

The incident happened outside of Lynn's bus station

When police arrived, Meskiene kicked a bottle of vodka at the person who rang the police.

Officers reported a strong smell of alcohol and saw that her pupils were dilated.

The court heard that Meskiene was of previous good character with no convictions.

Mitigating for herself, she said: "I was at the bus station on my way home, I had a difficult day and people tried to cause me harm.

"I relied on alcohol to cope and I relapsed.

"I feel full of remorse, that day was very difficult."

She also said that she was off work due to suffering with bad mental health.

For being drunk and disorderly, magistrates gave her a six month conditional discharge and she was ordered to pay court costs of £50 with an added victim surcharge fee of £26.