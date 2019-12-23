Woman headbutted police officer in King's Lynn attack

A police officer was headbutted in an “unprovoked, vicious attack” by a woman who was being put in a cell at Lynn.

The officer’s leg was also hurt as she took Sarah Louise Reeve to the ground during the incident in custody on May 25.

However, magistrates who heard that Reeve, 31, is receiving a lot of alcohol support and other counselling from various agencies went outside their sentencing guidelines which recommended a community punishment.

Prosecutor Robyn Khan told the court on Thursday that the headbutt left the officer with an immediate feeling of nausea and then headaches for two days. It was described as an “unprovoked, vicious attack."

Reeve, of Vancouver Court, Gaywood, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker on May 25.

In mitigation, solicitor Tiffany Meredith said the week before the incident the defendant had split up with her husband of 15 years and had gone into “self-destruct mode”.

Following the offence, her two children went to live with their father.

Miss Meredith said: “She’s clearly not violent in herself, alcohol plays a part.”

She outlined several lines of support Reeve had begun of her own accord.

Sentencing Reeve to simply pay £100 compensation to the police officer, presiding magistrate Louise Gayton told her: “The police really have a difficult job as it is without going to work and incurring being assaulted.

“We have heard that you are receiving a great deal of support. This offence sits in the community [order] bracket but in view of the support we are coming out of the community bracket.”

