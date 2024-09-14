A woman who headbutted a police officer in the chest was concerned about where her child was in Lynn town centre.

Louise Featherby, 43, of Kings Green, Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, when she admitted assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecutor Stephen Munton explained that on the evening of July 13, a man had been ejected from The Eagle pub on Norfolk Street in Lynn.

The incident took place down Norfolk Street in Lynn

Featherby became involved in the incident and was being “obstructive” to the police.

At 11.20pm, she was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

While officers were waiting for a police van, Featherby headbutted a police officer in the chest and kicked his leg.

The court was told that Featherby had a total of 39 previous offences.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said that the man who was ejected from The Eagle was her ex-partner, who was out with their child.

He explained that Featherby was concerned about her child’s whereabouts.

“She is not a quiet person at the best of times,” said Mr Sorrell.

“She is sorry for what happened. She was not in the right frame of mind. She lunged her head in frustration with herself more than at the police officer.”

Featherby was ordered to pay compensation of £75 to the police officer.

She was also fined £120 along with a victim surcharge of £48 and court costs of £40.