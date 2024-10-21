A woman has been taken to hospital after being involved in a crash last night.

Police were called to the collision on the A47 at the Pullover Roundabout on the outskirts of Lynn at 9.35pm on Sunday.

A vehicle had left the road and ended up in a ditch.

The incident happened on the A47 pullover roundabout in Lynn on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services, including paramedics and fire crews from Lynn, attended the scene.

The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The ambulance service has been contacted for an update.