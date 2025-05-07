Arrests have been made following an incident in which two pedestrians were injured by a motocross bike that police are still on the hunt for.

The collision happened at around 10.50am last Thursday after the bike mounted the pavement and struck two women on Gayton Road in Lynn, and then fled the scene in the direction of Fairstead.

The two pedestrians were injured. One woman suffered significant grazing but has been discharged from hospital. The other woman suffered serious injuries and is still in hospital.

Police are looking for this motocross bike. Picture: West Norfolk Police

Two people were arrested over the weekend, and they have since been bailed with strict conditions pending further enquiries.

Officers are still looking for the bike in the photo above. Anyone with any information about where it is – whether it is being stored somewhere or has been abandoned – is being asked to get in touch.

People can contact the police by phoning 101 or emailing kingslynnsnt@norfolk.police.uk and quoting crime reference 36/29688/25.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.