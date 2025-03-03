A woman in her late teens has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and a man has been arrested after a hit-and-run in Lynn yesterday.

Police are appealing for information following the collision on Guanock Terrace in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The fail-to-stop crash, which happened at around 12.30am, left the woman in her late teens with serious injuries. She was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where she remains in a stable condition.

The collision took place on Guanock Terrace in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

A police cordon was in place on Guanock Terrace while investigations were carried out at the scene. This was lifted on Sunday afternoon.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on London Road at 7.30am the same morning.

He was taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre to be questioned and was subsequently released on bail, while investigations continue.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any relevant dashcam footage or doorbell footage should get in touch with the police.

Officers would particularly like to speak to a woman who was in the area at the time and may have spoken to the victim before the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police by quoting reference 36/14518/25. You can do this online, by emailing ben.hawkins@norfolk.police.uk or phoning 101.

Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.