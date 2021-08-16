Woman injured in attack outside King's Lynn supermarket

An investigation is underway after a woman was injured in an attack outside a Lynn supermarket.

Police say they are particularly keen to speak to two people who reportedly came to the woman's aid following the incident near the Farmfoods store last Tuesday.

Officers today said the incident happened outside the premises on the St Nicholas Retail Park at around 6pm on August 10.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was approached by a man and a woman before being verbally abused and assaulted. She suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has information about it, is being urged to come forward.

Witnesses are asked to contact PC Will Smart, at Lynn police station, via the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident number 36/58130/21.

Information can also be provided by calling Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800 555111.