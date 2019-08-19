Woman injured in collision with car near King's Lynn store

Police are seeking witnesses after a pedestrian sustained minor injuries in a collision with a car near a Gaywood supermarket.

The woman was hurt in an incident involving a grey Audi A4 at the traffic lights close to the Aldi store on Queen Mary Road at around 5.45pm last Tuesday, August 13.

Officers say they are particularly keen to hear from two women who were travelling in a car behind the Audi and got out to assist.

Police on the scene of an RTC - Norfolk Police accident sign. (2947411)

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PC Maria Lambert, of Lynn police, on 101, quoting incident number 345 of August 13.