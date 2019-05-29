A woman who made headlines after she was injured in a road collision involving the Duke of Edinburgh earlier this year has herself been banned from driving.

Emma Fairweather sustained a broken wrist in the crash in January and subsequently criticised the Royal Family for their handling of the incident.

But now, Fairweather, 46, of High Street, Heacham has been disqualified from driving for six months and fined more than £500 following a court hearing in Lynn yesterday.

She pleaded guilty in writing to two charges of failing to provide information about the identity of a driver suspected of committing an offence and was fined a total of £300.

She also admitted two counts of speeding, for which she was fined £75 in each case.

The offences are unrelated to the incident involving Prince Philip.

In addition, she was told to pay £85 costs, plus a victim surcharge of £30.

Fairweather, who called for Prince Philip to be prosecuted following the crash on the A149 at Babingley in January, was not in court for the hearing.

The case was heard under what is known as a Single Justice procedure, where cases can be determined without the defendant having to attend court.