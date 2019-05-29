Woman involved in road accident with Prince Philip is punished for offences

Emma Fairweather, the woman who broke her wrist in the road collision with the Duke of Edinburgh this year, has been disqualified from driving for six months and charged over £500.

She pleaded guilty in writing and was issued four charges at King's Lynn Magistrates Court yesterday.

For failing to provide information of a guilty driving offence last year, Fairweather was charged for two counts totalling £300.

Fairweather, of Heacham, was also charged with two counts of speeding, both costing her £75.

In addition, she has been told to pay legal costs of £85 including a victim surcharge of £30.

Fairweather, who called for Prince Philip to be prosecuted following the crash on the A149 at Babingley in January, has also been disqualified for driving for six months.

She was not in attendance at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court so the case was a Single Justice procedure.