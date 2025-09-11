A woman who left bite marks on a police officer's arm has been jailed.

Sophie Ellis, 38, of Anderson Close in North Lynn, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Tuesday, where she pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Police were called to Gaywood just before 8am on August 19 to reports of a disturbance.

The bite left bruising on the police officer's arm. Pictures: West Norfolk Police

When officers arrived, Ellis tried to run away and was seen behaving “erratically”. She then tried to get into the back of a stranger’s car before being handcuffed by an officer.

At this point, she started swearing and spat in the face of the officer who was arresting her.

As she was being searched by a female officer, she turned and bit her forearm. This left a circular mark on the officer’s arm, who later had to have a tetanus jab.

The marks left immediately after the incident

Ellis was arrested on suspicion of assault and subsequently charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer.

She has now been sentenced to eight weeks in prison, to run consecutively with a suspended sentence of four weeks for a previous offence.