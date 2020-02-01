Woman jailed after thefts from King's Lynn shops

A North Lynn woman has started a 12-week prison sentence following her latest shoplifting offences.

Sally Ann Louise Winter was jailed at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to thefts from two shops in the town’s High Street just before Christmas last year.

The offences meant she breached a suspended sentence imposed last July for two counts of battery and one of theft.

The bench was told that she stole a Benefit gift set worth £32.50 from Boots on December 17 and a black purse, worth £24, from River Island.

The purse theft had happened after she first tested whether it would activate the store’s alarm on her way out.

Winter, 40, of Turbus Road, North Lynn, had 15 previous convictions for 23 offences, eight of which were theft-related.

Jason Stevens, mitigating, said the bench would clearly be concerned by commission of the offences while Winter was on a suspended sentence but added that all the thefts in the second half of last year had come after a long break in her record.

He said the items were gifts for one of her children who had come back into her life.

“It was Christmas and this was silly and impulsive,” he added.

For each of the two offences, Winter was sentenced to three weeks’ custody, to run consecutively. The six-week suspended sentence was activated, also to run consecutively.

