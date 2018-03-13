Woman jailed for driving six times over limit in King’s Lynn

A woman who was caught behind the wheel while up to six times over the legal alcohol limit has been jailed.

Jekaterine Andrejeva, 34, of Pleasance Close, Gaywood, pleaded guilty to drink-driving at driving while disqualified when she appeared in court in the town yesterday.

Magistrates sentenced her to 19 weeks in prison and banned her from driving for six years. She was also ordered to pay £115 costs.

The court heard Andrejeva had been stopped on Purfleet Street in Lynn on December 11 last year, after drinking an “excessive amount” of alcohol.

Mitigating solicitor Ruth Johnson said Andrejeva had given readings as high as 200 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath following her arrest, nearly six times the legal limit of 35.

For evidential purposes, prosecutors presented a lower reading of 177 micrograms.

But Ms Johnson told the bench: “I have never dealt with someone at this level, it is unprecedented as far as my previous experience is concerned.

“She was on her way to answer a bail sentencing when she was with caught six times over the legal limit in her system.

“She is alcohol dependant and said she drinks at least a litre of vodka a day. This is a reduction to the amount she used to drink.

“Her mental health has taken a nosedive, but she has assured me she is trying to do everything she can to reduce her alcohol consumption.

“She cannot simply go cold turkey because she would end up a very sick woman.

Earlier, Fergus Harold, prosecuting, told the court that Andrejeva had been given an interim driving disqualification just three weeks before committing the latest offence.

He said: “She admitted she was aware of her disqualification but said she was worried about being arrested for being late to her court hearing.

“She said she is a functioning alcoholic and she was admitted to hospital for an eight day detox following her arrest, but she discharged herself after three days.”

The court also heard Andrejeva had been given a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for a year, when she last appeared in court in January.

Miss Johnson said that sentence included a three month curfew, requiring Andrejeva to be at home from 7pm to 7am each day. She said her client had complied with that requirement.