A woman has been jailed for tipping a man out of his mobility scooter after he refused to give her money.

The victim, an elderly and “vulnerable” man in his 70s, was approached by Amy Kirkbride, 29, on Norfolk Street in Lynn, on July 8 at around 5.15pm.

She asked him for money, and when he refused she lifted the front of his scooter and, helped by Gary Hammond, 46, he was thrown out backwards – with his shopping falling over him.

Norfolk Street in Lynn, where Amy Kirkbride’s offences took place. Picture: Google Maps

He sustained a scrape to his arm and was taken to hospital for a check-up.

While members of the public rushed to help the victim, Kirkbride and Hammond – who had both been drinking – walked away “without remorse”.

Kirkbride, of Hillington Square in Lynn, was arrested shortly afterwards, kicking out at two officers in the process.

She appeared at the town’s magistrates' court on Monday, where she admitted to assault by beating, two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, and using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

She was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Hammond, also of Hillington Square, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on July 10, where he admitted to assault by beating, common assault of an emergency worker, and using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on September 14.