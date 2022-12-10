A woman appeared in court after assaulting two police officers.

Natalie Tomplinson, 44, of Rainsthorpe, South Wootton, admitting to kicking the two officers when she appeared at Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Prosecutor Emma Pocknell told the court that it followed a police call after reports of an altercation.

Natalie Tomplinson admitted kicking two police officers

She was put in a police van and put her leg out to obstruct officers, before kicking an officer's arm, which they described as "feeling dead".

Tomplinson then kicked the other officer three to four times in the torso and again in the leg.

Her solicitor Ruth Johnson told the court that it followed a build-up of tension between Tomplinson and her brother, who she was living with at the time.

She was drinking at home with a friend when her brother returned home and an argument broke out.

"She said that her mood had completely changed and she just saw red," said Ms Johnson.

"She's left feeling very ashamed and said it was very out of character."

Ms Johnson added that Tomplinson does not remember what had happened and was very apologetic towards officers.

Chair of the magistrates William Hush said: "We're disappointed that you're here today and we've taken into consideration your actions."

Tomplinson was fined £100 and order to pay £120 compensation to each police officer.