A woman left a man “distressed” after punching him in the face and calling him a “paedo”.

Jessica Woods, 31, of Raby Avenue in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to assault.

The incident took place at around 3.30pm at Tower Gardens in Lynn on Wednesday, November 5.

The offence took place at Tower Gardens in Lynn

Woods was walking in the area when she came across a group of drinkers.

She began hurling abuse at one of them, a man who she recognised, and branded him a “paedo”.

When the man tried to leave, Woods blocked his path and punched him in the face, breaking his glasses and leaving him with injuries.

Prosecutor Wendy Davidson said there was “substantial force” used. The victim felt “distressed” and “feared encountering the defendant again”.

Woods has a number of previous convictions to her name, including seven violent or verbal offences against other people.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell told magistrates that the defendant “saw things differently” to the victim.

She claimed she asked the man to go away, and when he did not do so immediately, she punched him.

Mr Sorrell said: “Though you are entitled to disagree with someone, she understands that it really isn’t a good idea to hit them and break their glasses.”

At the time of the offence, Woods was subject to a community order which was handed to her in June following another assault, and has since been working with the probation service.

The defendant smiled as probation officer Lewis Spicer acknowledged her progress.

“I’m sure Ms Woods won’t mind me saying that she looks a lot better than she has on previous occasions,” he said.

Magistrates decided to order compensation only as a result of the incident.

She will have to pay her victim £220 for the broken glasses and a further £80 for the assault.

Sign up for our In The Dock newsletter here to find out who has been in Lynn Magistrates’ Court this week.