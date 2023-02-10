A woman who says she is lucky to be alive has paid tribute to the hospital staff who saved her life and looked after her during her recovery.

Rosie Mitchell, who turned 70 just days after undergoing life saving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn, was left fighting for her life after an abscess burst in her liver.

She said: “We all have awful stories to tell when it comes to the NHS and getting prompt action when it’s needed. I have been disillusioned, angry and frustrated when trying to be seen myself.”

Rosie Mitchell says she is lucky to be alive and has paid tribute to the NHS staff who helped her. She is pictured just before she was taken ill with her daughters Sarah (front) and Becky.

But she has a new found respect for our health service after her near death experience over the New Year and she has paid a moving tribute to the team, led by surgeon Mr Hyder, for their “amazing and kind care”.

Rosie, who is currently living with her eldest daughter, Sarah, in Tydd St Giles, said she was left writhing in agony with stomach pain and vomiting, which she thought had been caused by an egg sandwich.

The pain started on the Thursday before New Year’s Eve after she went to the bathroom.

She said: “Suddenly there was a griping pain in my lower tummy. I took some Paracetamol thinking it would ease it. That brought on violent sickness.

“Sleeping was impossible. The pain was worse. My family kept insisting we call an ambulance but I wanted to spare the service because I didn’t want to waste their time.”

By the next day Rosie’s condition was worse and she finally agreed to call an ambulance. But having been told it would be a 26-hour wait, her son-in-law took her to A&E instead.

Rosie said: “As it happens the long wait would have proved fatal for me. I thought I might have appendicitis but it was actually an abscess that had burst in my liver and the poison was all through my body - it really was touch and go.

“But I couldn’t have been in more safe hands than Mr Hyder and his team. I was facing the possibility of having a stoma bag for the rest of my life or, worse, death.

“He was calm and reassuring and said he wanted to see if things would improve, because that sometimes can happen. I was closely monitored throughout the night and then I was taken down for an operation. He performed keyhole surgery and managed to repair the rip in my liver. It was still touch and go.

“When I came round I was in the recovery unit and the staff there were amazing. There was no bed for me on a ward so they kept me there and took brilliant care of me, checking on me the whole time.

"These people really are unseen heroes. They are there for you when you come round from an operation, but you don’t really notice how hard they are working.

“I saw if for myself because I was there for some time. They were so caring and so kind. I have since gone back and taken them some treats to say thank-you.

“Having been through what I have been through I say ‘God bless our NHS and our doctors and nurses’. We really need to support them and fight to ensure we never lose our fabulous health service. You never know when you might need them like I did.”