A woman from Lynn was caught jumping and dancing on top of a car by police and then later assaulted two police officers.

Sky Harrison, of Lansdowne Street admitted to acting drunk and disorderly on Tuesday Market Place in Lynn on Saturday, September 17.

She also admitted to common assault on two emergency workers.

Sky Harrison was dancing on top of a car on Tuesday Market Pace (60005533)

Prosecutor Lily Orr said that Harrison was caught on CCTV dancing on top of a car, prompting police's attention.

She then ran and hid behind a wall, there was no damage to the vehicle.

Police found her intoxicated with eyes glazed over and not being able to stand up properly.

She then began to make inappropriate comments to officers by offering to perform sexual acts on them and calling them 'virgins'.

Once being taken into custody, she refused to enter the cell or take off one of her shoes.

She then proceeded to kick both of the police officers, one in the groin.

The officer said he felt a sharp pain but suffered no injury.

Mitigating was Andrew Cogan who said: "Clearly my client was being a nuisance.

"Unpleasant words were said and she was clearly drunk."

Mr Cogan added that Harrison is beside herself with her actions and wants to apologise to the police officers.

Harrison was ordered to pay compensation of £150 to one officer and £80 to the other, she was also fined £145 for court costs.