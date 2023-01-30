“I just wanted a bit of revenge,” said a Lynn woman who is alleged to have gone on the dark web to hire a hitman in an attempt to kill a former work colleague .

The trial continued yesterday (Monday) into Helen Hewlett, 44, of Hawthorns, who is accused of paying £20,000 to hire someone to kill Paul Belton, who she had an affair with.

Hewlett allegedly stalked Mr Belton for two years and made false claims of sexual harassment.

Helen Hewlett. Picture: Twitter (62147024)

It’s alleged that she browsed the dark web and visited a site called ‘Online Killers Market’ and put out an advert asking for “someone to kill in Norfolk” and that it was “vital that it looks like an accident”.

Norwich Crown Court heard statements read from police officers that two mobile phones, two tablets and a laptop were seized and investigated.

The jury heard a police interview conducted between DC Vincent and Hewlett, where she says was initially was “just browsing” on the dark web out of interest.

She allegedly made an account on ‘Online Killers Market’ under the username of ‘horses5’ which was investigated by officers.

Under her post, a comment was found underneath the post saying: “Check your inbox.”

She said that she “just wanted a bit of revenge” on Paul Belton, after a secret relationship they were having at work abruptly ended.

In the interview, she confessed to officers that she had transferred £14,000 into an online account in three to four transactions, which proved to a potential hitman that she had money to pay them.

Hewlett said in the police interview: “The money was still mine, it didn’t go to anyone else.”

The jury heard that Hewlett went on the dark web “just to vent” about her upset of being ignored by Belton.

A transcript of the interview was read out in the courtroom. It started with DC Vincent asking about why she put up the post on the ‘Online Killers Market’ forum.

“I put up a post on the forum for me to vent rather than to do something about a person I was in a relationship who I worked with,” Hewlett said to police.

She went on to say: “It was to help me. He made it clear that he didn’t want me to work there anymore,” referring to Belton ending the relationship.

“Then, he was acting okay with me, but then he just stopped talking to me, he was bullying me to leave.”

She went on to say that she made a complaint about Belton to HR at the factory they both worked at in Fakenham, before leaving the job.

Belton put in a harassment case against Hewlett to the police. Relating to that, she said in the interview: “Instead of talking to me he called the police, he wouldn’t explain and all I wanted was an apology.”

When asked about the romantic relationship with Belton, Hewlett said: “Just everything ended, one day it was alright, the next day it was nothing.

“Sometimes he’d talk to me, others not, he’d say that it was all in my head, then he’d say really horrible things.”

She was asked about the motive on looking on the dark web, and replied: “I don’t know, it sounds stupid, like a revenge type of thing, silly things, like a postcard to get some kind of revenge.”

She went on to say Belton “would’ve known it was me” if she posted a postcard herself.

DC Vincent asked the mother of three what “horrible things” Belton would say to her in which she replied: “He’d tell me he didn’t want me there at work.”

He then asked if she felt physically threatened by Belton. Hewlett answered: “Not threatened physically. But mentally I couldn’t go to work.

“I got up one morning and started crying.”

She told DC Vincent that she posted Belton’s home and work address and social media accounts on the dark web.

She claimed that she was certain that a hitman wouldn’t have killed Belton, because she was awaiting a message and to “give them the okay” to go through with the murder.

She found the advice on how to look for a hitman on a ‘frequently asked questions’ forum on the website.

“I have no idea how I found the forum, it must have been an ad somewhere that popped up,” said Hewlett to DC Vincent.

She went on to say “most things on the dark web are scams” and that she didn’t think anything would actually happen. “To be honest, I didn’t know it was legit, it didn’t seem genuine.”

She also said: “I didn’t think of the severity or that it would be done.”

When asked where she thought you could find a “legit” killer, she said: “I don’t know, in that type of world, if you knew criminals and that’s the way into that world.”

The trial continues.