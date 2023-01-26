A Lynn woman who is accused of paying £20,000 to hire a hitman to kill a former colleague bombarded him with emails after their fling came to an end, a court has heard.

Helen Hewlett, 44, of Hawthorns, allegedly stalked Paul Belton for two years and made false claims of sexual harassment, before soliciting his murder in August last year. She denies the offences.

It is alleged that she visited a site on the dark web called Online Killers Market and made instructions that it was “vital it looks like an accident”.

Helen Hewlett. Picture: Twitter

As Hewlett’s trial started this week, Norwich Crown Court was told that she was arrested after a tip-off to police.

The court was told the pair, who were both married with children at the time, had worked together at Hain Daniels – a food company – in Fakenham, before he moved to the Kinnerton Confectionery factory in the town, as she also later did.

Mr Belton, 50, who gave evidence as a witness, said they had flirted on lunch breaks and over emails, before an intimate encounter in her car.

Having “immediately regretted” this and calling an end to their affair, the court was told that Hewlett made formal allegations against staff trainer Mr Belton when she resigned from her role at the factory in August 2021.

The factory’s HR department carried out a grievance procedure with Mr Belton regarding the claims, which were dismissed.

Prosecutor Marti Blair KC told the court that Mr Belton received an influx of emails from Hewlett after this point until around May last year, and as he had blocked her email address, the messages went into his spam box, but he would read them and screenshot them to keep as evidence before deleting them.

One such message said: “I’ve left, you’ve got what you wanted,” to which Mr Belton said: “Just don’t know why you had to lie about me. That’s really not nice.”

Some emails would ask for his forgiveness, while others would accuse him of “abusing your position to make my life hell”.

The jury was also told that Hewlett sent him nude photographs and explicit videos, with the message: “Just making sure you haven’t forgot what I look like lol.”

After being “ignored” by him, she posted on Facebook that Mr Belton needed “shooting in the balls”.

“Sick of people who think they can take advantage of you and deliberately treat you like sh*t and walk away without a care in the world,” the post added.

Eventually, Mr Belton put in a complaint to the police in May 2022, after which Hewlett emailed him to say her “marriage was over” as she had to tell her husband about what had happened when officers visited their home.

Mr Belton’s own family found out after further allegations from Hewlett, as he went to Fakenham police station and his daughter had seen he was there on a phone tracking app.

On Thursday, defence barrister Matthew McNiff KC asked Mr Belton if he had been “selective” in the emails he had taken screenshots of and the information he had shared with the police and the HR department, which he denied.

The court was told Mr Belton did not share details of the incident in the car with either, and in the HR report, it said: “She had a thing for him and had done for a number of years.”

Mr McNiff said: “Did you think it was fair, right and accurate to create the impression that it was all her and you had never done anything?”

Mr Belton replied that he did not think he had done so.

The barrister also asked him why he had not changed his email address after receiving the messages.

“You have said you received unwelcome messages. There would have been a short-term inconvenience in changing the email address, just by one letter,” Mr McNiff said.

“Despite the upset and annoyance and fear, you didn’t change your email address.”

Mr Belton also denied the suggestion that he had “exploited” Hewlett, who described herself as “vulnerable” after suffering a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy.

The trial continues.