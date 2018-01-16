Woman pleads guilty to criminal damage at King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court

A 29-year-old woman who damaged her neighbour’s front door has been handed a 12-month conditional discharge.

Linsey Scoles, of Pleasant Court, in Lynn, pleaded guilty at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Monday to damaging one of her neighbour’s front doors by writing offensive messages on it.

The court heard that on December 15, the defendant was on the telephone arguing with her mother when she was asked to keep to noise down by one of her neighbours.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said Scoles called her names and wrote offensive messages on her front door in pen after being asked to keep the noise down.

Scoles was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £50 in compensation, £40 in court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.