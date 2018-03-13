Woman pulls out another’s hair during drunken fight in King’s Lynn town centre

A woman from Lynn who tore another woman’s hair out during a drunken fight has been ordered to pay compensation.

Dianna Coimbra, 35, of Post Mill, Lynn, pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The court heard, the defendant assaulted another person following a night out on Norfolk Street in Lynn on February 24.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said police footage shows Coimbra pushing another woman to the ground with both hands, and pulling out a section of her hair. The hair was seized by officers.

He said: “She was drunk. She accepts what is seen on CCTV.”

Coimbra has been ordered to pay £75 in compensation, a £100 fine, and court costs of £45.

On her way out the dock, magistrates told her “no more bad behaviour”.