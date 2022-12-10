A woman has appeared in court after assaulting a paramedic at a pub.

Alexandra Connabeer, 28, of Le Strange Terrance, Hunstanton, punched a paramedic who was trying to help her on October 28.

Prosecutor Emma Pocknell told Lynn's Magistrates Court that the incident began at the London Porterhouse pub in Lynn.

Alexandra Connabeer was in the London Porterhouse pub in Lynn at the time of the incident. Picture: Google Maps

She required help from paramedic, and initially she stuck her middle finger up at them.

Connabeer then jumped up and punched one of the paramedics in the shoulder.

The court heard that the defendant had mental health problems and had too much to drink.

Mitigating for Connabeer was George Sorrell, who said: "She's never been in trouble before and has had alcohol problems for a decade."

Mr Sorrell said that Connabeer told him: "I feel really ashamed of myself, because I've had to rely on them and they've always been brilliant."

Connabeer was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the paramedic.