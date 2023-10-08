A woman whose friend was being arrested pushed into police officers to put a cigarette in that person’s mouth.

It was a birthday to forget for Cleo Hannabuss, of Duggie Carter Court in Lynn, as she appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday, her 25th birthday, and admitted obstructing an officer in their duty.

Prosecutor Sally Harris described Hannabuss as a “prolific offender” who had 79 offences to her name.

Hannabuss appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court

On August 26, officers attended her home address after suspecting that somebody they wanted to arrest would be present.

While that person was being detained, Hannabuss pushed passed officers, making physical contact with them, to put a cigarette in that person’s mouth.

She continued to distract the officers from their duty and was therefore arrested herself.

In mitigation, Andrew Cogan said that Hannabuss had been out of any trouble for some time.

“All she was trying to do was put a cigarette in the mouth of the person,” said Mr Cogan.

She was fined £80 for the offence, along with a victim surcharge of £32 and court costs of £50.