Giving a loved one a final hug before they were taken away by the police was the priority of a 51-year-old woman - who pushed one of those officers during the process.

Sonata Guseviene, of Losinga Road in North Lynn, admitted assaulting an emergency worker when she appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The court heard from crown prosecutor Abdul Khan, who said that on Saturday, April 27, police officers attended Guseviene’s address to arrest someone she lives with.

While the arrest was in progress, Guseviene shouted at officers to “get out” before pushing one police officer.

She was initially given a warning about her behaviour, but Guseviene didn’t listen and grabbed hold of the police officer’s arm and pushed them again.

Mr Khan said that Guseviene was arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre - where she was interviewed.

In this interview, she admitted pushing the police officer because she wanted to give the other person being arrested a hug before they left.

She said she did not intend to hurt the officer and that she did not know at the time that it was an offence to push someone.

She also confessed that she was “shocked” by the presence of the police in her own home.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said that Guseviene had been drinking for three days straight and was drunk when the police arrived at her home.

“That’s no excuse, she chose to drink. She is very well aware now that pushing somebody is an assault,” said Mr Sorrell.

“The defendant really said it all herself in her police interview, she admitted to pushing the officer after a warning and has expressed her remorse for doing that.”

Magistrates handed Guseviene a conditional discharge for 12 months.

She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26 and court costs of £85.