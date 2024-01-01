Reporter Molly Nicholas takes a look back at some of the biggest news stories in West Norfolk in April 2023.

The start of April saw the mother of an autistic girl from Downham share her hopes that her daughter's journey on the football pitch would inspire others to play the game or to take up a sport.

Tasha Balfe urged parents and their children to "never to give up" after watching the beautiful game transform her young daughter Naomi's life in so many ways.

Football has changed the life of Naomi Balfe, 8

Meanwhile, West Norfolk heroes from all walks of life were honoured at the Your Local Paper Local Hero awards ceremony.

Around 700 people attended the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn to attend the glittering occasion organised by the Lynn News’ sister paper.

The winners pictured with Sharron Davies MBE (centre) and Iliffe Media West Norfolk managing director Alan Taylor (back left)

In court news, a woman who killed an "incredible" mother in a sustained and brutal attack at a Lynn flat has been handed a life sentence.

Birute Klicneliene, 51, of Sir Lewis Street in Lynn, was ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years in prison as her punishment was passed down at Norwich Crown Court – almost a year to the day after the murder of Dace Kalkerte.

Birute Klicneliene has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years. Picture: Norfolk Police

Elsewhere, a group of bikers decided to spread some Easter cheer by delivering treats to children staying in hospital.

The Freewheel Cruise Riders Association is a family-based motorbike club which regularly meets and gives back to the community.

Freewheel cruise riders association delivering East Eggs to children at QEH

Social secretary Steven Webb came up with the idea of delivering Easter eggs, toys and colouring books to children staying in Lynn's Queen Elizabeth hospital over the Easter period.

Also in April, Walsoken man Geoff Norris faced quite a dilemma – the King’s coronation or Kos and a family wedding?

Geoff Norris out on deliveries

Asda delivery driver Geoff was stunned but delighted to receive an invitation to Westminster Abbey for the crowning of King Charles on Saturday, May 6 – until his wife pointed out he would be in Greece for his son’s wedding.

3rd Charity football match in aid of EACH at Narborough sports and social club

And a charity football match returned for a third year running and raised a record-breaking amount.

It took place at Narborough Football Club and was held to raise money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

It was organised by Dillon Walker along with Narborough Social Club and Football Club. He recruited players by putting up posters in the village and on social media.