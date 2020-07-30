A Lynn woman who was injured after being thrown from her horse on Brancaster beach has thanked the “amazing” people who came to her aid.

On Wednesday, July 15, horse fanatic Karina O’Brien set off on her first family beach day since lockdown with her husband, sons and horse Foley.

Karina said: “It was a gorgeous day as we arrived at Brancaster beach. We unloaded Foley and tacked him up.