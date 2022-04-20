Woman remanded in custody on King's Lynn murder charge

A woman accused of murdering a second woman at a flat in Lynn is set to stand trial this autumn.

Birita Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street, North Lynn, was remanded in custody when she appeared before Norwich Crown Court via videolink this morning.

The hearing following a preliminary session before magistrates in the city yesterday.

Serious Incident at Highgate King's Lynn Police at the scene.. (56110955)

Klicneliene is charged with the murder of Dace Kalkerte, 50, who died at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday.

Ms Kalkerte had earlier been found with serious injuries at a flat in Highgate, Lynn. Police have said a post-mortem concluded she died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

No pleas were entered during today's hearing. An application for bail, made by Klicneliene's barrister Nicholas Maggs, was rejected by Judge Alice Robinson.

Norwich Crown Court (55793405)

The case was adjourned for a plea and trial preparation hearing to take place on June 13.

Klicneliene, who appeared in court via videolink from Peterborough prison and spoke through an interpreter, was remanded in custody until then.

A provisional trial date was set for October 17.

Two men who were also arrested in connection with Ms Kalkerte's death have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.