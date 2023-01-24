A woman has been reunited with her beloved cat, who has been missing for over seven years.

Aileen Saint was finally united with Marmalade, her tortoiseshell cat that she rescued in 2009.

It comes after Aileen saw a Facebook post of somebody reporting finding a missing cat and immediately recognised her as Marmalade.

Marmalade has been missing for seven years and has finally been reunited with her owners Aileen Saint and her partner (61994417)

Marmalade suddenly went missing in 2016, two years after Aileen and her family moved from Terrington St Clement to West Lynn.

Aileen believes that Marmalade may have had another owner during this time.

“I saw the picture on Facebook, and I knew straight away that it was my cat,” said Aileen.

Marmalade has been reunited with her owner after seven years, pictured with her owner Aileen Saint (61994419)

“A lady found her by her bins, she looked so small.

“I showed the post to my daughter and sister and they both said that was definitely Marmalade.”

Aileen said that she was over the moon to have Marmalade home and that she never gave up hope of finding her.

Marmalade in her younger days (61994413)

“We picked her up on Wednesday. We definitely knew it was her, she had the same markings and shape.”

Marmalade was initially taken in by Aileen’s sister in 2009, and the cat was heavily pregnant at the time. Aileen was going to adopt one of Marmalade’s kittens, but fell in love with Marmalade straight away.

“She was a skinny, tiny cat, she came up to me and I loved her.”

Marmalade in 2010, pictured with Aileen's daughter (61994411)

After a check-up at the vets, Marmalade is in relatively good health and has a couple of wobbly teeth.

“She was in a bit of a sorry state, and we’re feeding her up at the moment,” said Aileen.

She added: “She’s settled straight back in, although I think she was in a mood with me to start off with!”

Marmalade in her younger days (61994407)

Since Marmalade’s disappearance, Aileen has met her partner Daniel and had another child.

“I’m so pleased that they get to meet her, I’ve always told stories about her and I thought they’d never get to meet her.

“I want to give people hope that if their cat is missing, there’s still hope.

“I never gave up hope on finding her.”