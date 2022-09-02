A Lynn woman who runs a uniform swapping Facebook group is helping those struggling with the cost of living.

The aim of the site 'Gifting Donating Selling School Uniform In PE30', run by Lisa-May Calvert, is to swap, or buy more cheaply, school uniforms and focuses on this postcode area of South Lynn.

Members of the group can gift or sell unwanted or outgrown uniforms to others, including shoes, trousers, blazers, shirts, skirts and T-shirts, lunch boxes, bags, rucksacks, trainers and water bottles.

A woman from Lynn is running an all-year-round school uniform swapping group on Facebook. Picture: iStock

Lisa-May started uniform gifting last year as there was a lot of new clothing unused due to the lockdowns.

"My motto is every child should look the same as their peers," she said.

"I have lost count how many families I have helped out."

As soaring energy bills and rising prices of everyday items continue to put pressure on families, Lisa-May is hoping the group will help those who need it most.

"With the cost of living going up people can chose either food on the table or school uniforms and all children deserve to be the same as their friends," she said.

With the focus of the group being on South Lynn schools, Lisa-May said she has always got some Whitefriars logo jumpers and cardigans, and the school gives her unclaimed lost property to pass on to new students.

"I keep supplies all-year-round and a friend has just now started doing St Michael's Academy logo and non-logo jumpers," she added.

"If I cannot help I sign-post people to the Fairstead community shop or charity shops in Lynn.

"I hope this helps someone out there, as I have needed help in the past."