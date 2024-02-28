A woman’s fundraising efforts have left nurses at a hospital delighted as they accepted donations in memory of her late husband.

Staff at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) were handed a cheque for £1,700 by Justyna Redhead, from Grimston, who raised the money through a shooting event in memory of her husband Mark, who died in 2018 at the age of 43, seven years after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Donated on Valentine’s Day, half of the money will go to the hospital’s Rudham ward to help sick children with the rest going to the Cancer Care Treatment Fund.

Staff at the hospital were delighted to receive the cheque. Picture: QEH

Mark was diagnosed with the tumour in 2011, and although he was not treated at Lynn’s hospital, he had his initial tests there before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s in Cambridgeshire.

“It was really lovely to meet the nursing staff and to hear from them what a difference that donations like ours can make,” Justyna said.

“Our friends and family are committed to raising money, as Mark had wished.

“This is our third donation and I know our son Oliver, who was born at the QEH, will be very proud that events in memory of his dad will help other people.”

Supported by friends and family, Justyna, who is a data co-ordinator, has been holding regular fundraising events to give back to the hospital.

Staff said that the money will help to purchase items not funded by the NHS.

Justyna, Mark and their son Oliver

Esther Dorken, interim head of midwifery and nursing and Kerry Fletcher, deputy head of midwifery accepted the donation, and said: “It’s so lovely to be able to meet Justyna in person and to thank her and her supporters for thinking of our young patients.

“Every donation to our charity really makes a difference to patients, allowing us to purchase items not funded by the NHS, whether that’s activities and toys for our poorly children or innovative pieces of equipment that improve patient care.”

Ash George, who is a charge nurse at the QEH cancer unit, added: “We all recognise that our hospital is such a big part of the community in West Norfolk and fundraisers like Justyna’s not only show the enduring love for someone who’s passed away but also the great affection for the QEH.”