A woman was having a “bad day” when she bumped into her ex-partner and “flipped out” and assaulted him.

Jessica Woods, 30, of no fixed abode in Lynn, appeared before Lynn magistrates on Thursday when she pleaded guilty to assaulting Ashley May by beating him on April 23.

Katherine Newson, prosecuting, said the incident happened near the mini-mart in Loke Road, Lynn.

Jessica Woods assaulted her ex-boyfriend by beating him close to the mini-mart in Loke Road, Lynn. Picture: Google

The victim was just leaving the shop when he saw Woods, who had previously been his partner about two years ago.

Woods pushed him and swung at him with her palm, hitting him in the face and in the eye. He put his hands up to stop the swing and she punched him again.

He continued to try to grab her to stop her from hitting him and she then walked off.

Ms Newson said Woods was later arrested and in interview had given police a full account of what had happened and said she still felt anger towards the victim because of the previous relationship.

The court heard she had six previous convictions including a previous one for battery in June this year when she was given a conditional discharge.

Woods, who appeared unrepresented in court, told magistrates: “It was like a build-up of things and I flipped out. I had just got bad news and I just saw red. I was told that day my mum had cancer and my emotions were everywhere. It was a bad day to see him.”

She was fined £80 with a £32 victim surcharge and £50 costs.