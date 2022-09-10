A woman from Lynn who lives in temporary accommodation due to being homeless says her health has got worse waiting for permanent housing.

Samantha Guymer is housed in what used to be an old hospital building, having left a previous permanent housing association property, which seems not fully equipped to be able to serve her particular needs,

With cerebral palsy, asthma, arthritis potential carpel tunnel syndrome, a learning disability, wearing a hearing aid and use of an electric wheelchair, Sam is finding it difficult to navigate the accommodation.

Samantha Guymer is currently in temporary housing and waiting for accommodation. (59128331)

She has carers who visit twice a week but the struggle is causing a detrimental effect on her mental health.

She said: "I know I made a mistake when I moved out of my Denver house and in with a man, and when I had to move out of there, this is why I am here.

"I feel let down and pushed aside by the council and 10 people have been moved out of here in the last eight to nine months.

The temporary accommodation is hard for Sam Guymer to negotiate in her wheelchair. A door is propped open which makes her concerend about people entering the buiing without authority. (59128345)

"I feel neglected with my disabilities and my two good friends Paul and Ingrid Stannard keep me going every day."

Samantha uses her walking stick when she is able to and relies on her support workers, friends and family while she is living in temporary accommodation.

She said: "There are two sharp corners and no space for an electric or manual wheelchair and there are two steps to the bin chute so I ask other lodgers to help me.

Sam Guymer struggles to put her refuse bins into the chute. (59128350)

"If there's a fire it will be a lot to handle for me.

"There are no ramps and only two washing machines and tumble dryers for 21 people.

"Some of my clothes have been nicked so I take my clothes to the launderette which means tying them on to my wheelchair with a bungee strap."

The steps prove difficult for Sam Guyner to access the refuse area. (59128353)

Sam has a social worker and has been waiting for offers of suitable accommodation.

She said: "I have had two offers in Southery and Watlington but my social worker said they are too far for my health needs.

"I was offered one in South Lynn by email but I thought it was a scam email and did not get round to ringing the council, if I could still have it I would go.

Sam Guymer finds it hard to reach the cupboards in her temporary housing. (59128356)

"Because of my hearing problem I didn't see the email pop up.

"I prefer face to face communication due to my hearing impairment and learning disability.

"If they moved me to Hong Kong I would go there with pleasure."

Sam Guymer struggles with the exits in the temporary housing. (59128359)

Sam recognises that she made a mistake when she moved out of her Denver property to pursue a relationship which has ended and now finds herself in accommodation for homeless people.

She is keen to find accommodation and regain more independence.

She said: "I don't like too many people helping and supporting me, I'm very independent.

"My social worker hasn't been in contact with me for two months, it seems like he doesn't care.

"Paul and Ingrid Stannard have been there trying to find a private property near them, butt his should be my social worker and the council's job.

Paul Stannard who Sam was in an eleven year relationship with before her now ex-partner said: "It's a roof over her head but it's not the point.

"It is not equipped, the doors get propped open which shouldn't happen as they are fire doors and she can't use the front door because the key fob doesn't work."

Sam said: "My health can vary and it has worsened since the last time I was here.

"I am a very independent woman but I am going to be on benefits for the rest of my life because of my health issues.

"I would love to work, if I could I'd work all day long but I've been signed off.

"My plan is to get out of this place and be in my own home and planning the future for myself."

A spokesperson from West Norfolk Council said: "There are currently more than 1,300 people on the housing register in the borough.

"At the same time the amount of property in the private rented sector is reducing.

"We are also being contacted by people seeking support because they are struggling to maintain their tenancies due to the cost of living.

"We have every sympathy with Ms Guymer’s circumstances and continue to keep in regular contact with her.

"However, we can only offer the accommodation that is available and these figures unfortunately show that the number of people waiting is vastly larger than the number of homes available.

"This affects both temporary and long-term accommodation.

"We would urge anyone who is considering leaving their property to contact us before doing so as the figures tell their own story about the availability of affordable homes."