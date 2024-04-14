A 32-year-old said she only assaulted another woman after being subjected to a racial slur.

Amie Hiscock was at the Hardwick Industrial Estate in Lynn on June 4 last year when her offence took place.

She was parked close to the Pizza Hut restaurant when she was approached by another woman, who was recording the incident that would take place.

The assault took place close to Pizza Hut in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Hiscock grabbed the woman by the hair and they both fell to the floor, causing grazes to the other woman’s arms and damage to her shoe. Her sunglasses were also broken.

During the same incident, two men had committed an assault against another man, punching him numerous times.

At Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, it was heard that Hiscock had attempted to break up that separate attack.

She had pleaded guilty to her own assault at a previous hearing on December 21, with her case adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be carried out by probation services.

The two men involved in the other assault had both been handed 12-month community orders.

Hiscock, of Coxons Close in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, was fined £200, and will also pay £150 in compensation to her victim and an £80 victim surcharge.

Appearing in court unrepresented, she told magistrates she had only assaulted the woman after being called the “N word”, feeling she had to protect her children.