Woman seeks sponsors for skydive in aid of King's Lynn hospital maternity bereavement suite

A woman who launched a support scheme for bereaved parents at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital last year is now hoping to take on a skydive for the hospital.

Jo Patrick, who was an ambassador for Cradle when it launched at the QEH in November, is seeking sponsorship to pay for the skydive, which would raise funds for the hospital’s Maternity Bereavement Suite – the Lynn News’ Charity of the Year.

Jo, who has since handed over the running of Cradle at the QEH – which creates ‘comfort bags’ for bereaved parents following early pregnancy loss, said: “It went fantastically and the support was incredible.”