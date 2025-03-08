A woman has been handed a community order after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of products in town.

Chantelle Riley, 38, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft from a shop when she appeared remotely at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

She lived in West Norfolk at the time of her offences, which were committed in October and November last year.

Chantelle Riley stole on five occasions in Lynn town centre

First, she stole £120 worth of products from Boots in the town centre.

She then pinched £90 worth of meat joints from Marks and Spencer, £180 worth of fragrance testers from Boots, an £18 Premier League football from Sports Direct, and more Boots products of an unknown value.

The court heard Riley was in debt at the time of the offences, but now lives on Latham Road in Southport.

Her thefts were described as “prolific and high value”.

She was handed a 12-month community order which will require her to complete 13 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions.

Riley will also pay a £100 victim surcharge and compensation to Boots, Sports Direct and M&S.