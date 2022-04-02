A gambling addict stole £3,806 of stock from her employer to help pay off debts, a court has heard.

Chloe Pereira, who worked at Lynn’s Argos store in Hardwick Road, stole an Apple iPad, watch and iPhone plus a £1,879 drone.

Town magistrates heard on Thursday that the 22-year-old sold the iPhone to someone and exchanged the other items for cash at Lynn’s CEX store.

Prosecutor Jodin Gherra said Argos store management became aware of high-value items being missing from stock.

Police made enquiries with CEX and receipts linked to Pereira were provided.

When Pereira was arrested on March 5, she admitted the thefts, which happened between November 1 last year and March 4.

Miss Gherra said: “In interview she said she was struggling with a gambling addiction and had taken the items in order to pay off some debts.

“She said she knew it was wrong, showed remorse and said she had not known who to talk to for help.”

Pereira, of Woodbridge Way, Fairstead, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft.

Solicitor Andrew Cogan, mitigating, pointed to his client’s previous good character.

“She suffers from a gambling addiction. She doesn’t have a very large network of support around her,” he added.

“These offences are really committed out of desperation to repay that gambling debt.”

Mr Cogan said Argos had given her the “easier” option of resigning, which she took.

He added: “So not only has her offending put her in a difficult position as she’s out of work but obviously she has no income as far as her gambling debts are concerned.”

The court was told Pereira thought the debt was around £2,500 and was working with a debt counselling firm.

She was given a 12 month community order, including 120 hours’ unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days. A compensation order for £1,645 to Argos was also imposed.