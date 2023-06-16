Woman injured after car crash at Queen Elizabeth Hospital roundabout in King’s Lynn
Published: 11:25, 16 June 2023
A woman sustained facial injuries after a car crash yesterday evening.
Police were called to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital roundabout at 4.06pm yesterday after a collision between a Toyota and Ford Fiesta.
Drivers reported delays following the incident, with paramedics also called to the scene.
A woman driver of one of the vehicles sustained a facial injury, although it is not believed to be serious.
The road was cleared by 5.33pm.