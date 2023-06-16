A woman sustained facial injuries after a car crash yesterday evening.

Police were called to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital roundabout at 4.06pm yesterday after a collision between a Toyota and Ford Fiesta.

Drivers reported delays following the incident, with paramedics also called to the scene.

The QEH roundabout in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

A woman driver of one of the vehicles sustained a facial injury, although it is not believed to be serious.

The road was cleared by 5.33pm.