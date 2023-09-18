A woman surrounded by “undesirable” people wound up in court once again after stealing from a town supermarket.

Julie Hanks, 34, of Cresswell Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday charged with theft from a shop.

She pleaded guilty to the offence, which she committed on July 13.

Julie Hanks stole from Lidl in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Crown prosecutor Nicola Lamb told magistrates that on that date, Hanks entered Lynn’s Lidl store on Austin Street, where she was seen by staff on CCTV footage picking up a crate of beer before leaving the premises without paying.

Staff ran after Hanks, and she was caught shortly afterwards – with the alcohol recovered.

Police were called, and Hanks was arrested. The court was told that she had five previous convictions, all of which have occurred this year.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said: “Miss Hanks is in a difficult situation. Her life is far from simple, largely because of people she knows and people she comes across.

“I can point to a ray of hope, because she told me this morning that things are looking a bit different – they are looking up.

“She is keeping away from those undesirables.”

Hanks breached a conditional discharge by committing the theft. Mr Sorrell argued that it should be left in place rather than reopened, and magistrates agreed.

Led by Terrance Geater, they fined Hanks £80 for her offence. They also ordered her to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £50 in legal costs.