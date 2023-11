A woman has been taken to hospital after a medical emergency in town this afternoon.

An ambulance was called to Lynn’s High Street and parked outside of Boots while crews dealt with the incident.

Police confirmed they attended the scene at around 1.15pm to assist paramedics with the medical episode.

Police and ambulance were called to High Street in Lynn to assist with a medical emergency

The woman has since been taken to hospital.