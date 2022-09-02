A woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Hardwick in Lynn this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to reports of the collision, involving a Citroen Berlingo and a Hyundai, on the A149 Hardwick Road at the junction with Scania Way at about 2.20pm.

A spokesperson for the fire service said crews released vehicle occupants and made the scene safe.

Hardwick Road at the junction with Scania Way, King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Paramedics also attended the scene and transported one woman to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicles had been recovered by 4.36pm.