Woman taken to hospital after crash between Citroen Berlingo and Hyundai on the Hardwick in King's Lynn
Published: 18:54, 02 September 2022
| Updated: 18:54, 02 September 2022
A woman was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Hardwick in Lynn this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to reports of the collision, involving a Citroen Berlingo and a Hyundai, on the A149 Hardwick Road at the junction with Scania Way at about 2.20pm.
A spokesperson for the fire service said crews released vehicle occupants and made the scene safe.
Paramedics also attended the scene and transported one woman to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment.
A police spokeswoman said the vehicles had been recovered by 4.36pm.